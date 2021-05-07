BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 20.50 Per Share

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BRSC traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,936 ($25.29). 60,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,882. The company has a market capitalization of £945.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,141.24 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,936 ($25.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,832.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,652.61.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.