BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Shares Up 1.1%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $48.30. 12,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 6,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.