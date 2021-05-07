Blakecoin (BLC) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 78% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 74.9% lower against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blakecoin has a market cap of $65,644.93 and approximately $10.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,511.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.64 or 0.06120290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.59 or 0.02504972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.55 or 0.00643322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00246746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.70 or 0.00854177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.79 or 0.00732223 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00560622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005038 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

