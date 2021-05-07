Blakecoin (BLC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 79.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $67,724.26 and approximately $10.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 70.8% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,300.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.72 or 0.06069779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.82 or 0.02454206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.53 or 0.00604672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.24 or 0.00204523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.15 or 0.00814991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.40 or 0.00673067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.66 or 0.00553445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

