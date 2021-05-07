BLAST (BLAST) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, BLAST has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $50,083.68 and approximately $13.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007526 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000115 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.