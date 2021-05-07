BLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.12 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $19.12 million and approximately $116,535.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00083788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.59 or 0.00769455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00101559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.39 or 0.08774363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,234 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

