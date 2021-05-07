BlitzPick (XBP) Market Capitalization Tops $894,864.58

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $894,864.58 and approximately $891.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001234 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001792 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020839 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

