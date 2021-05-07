Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Tops $0.0313 on Major Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $717,356.75 and approximately $7,147.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001857 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000154 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

