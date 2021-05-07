Blockstack One Day Volume Reaches $2.36 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00074265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.18 or 0.00778468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00102801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.63 or 0.09034242 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

