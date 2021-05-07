Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report $230.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.50 million and the highest is $239.60 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $187.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $977.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $973.60 million to $983.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of BE stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.77.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,879. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

