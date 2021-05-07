Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Achieves Market Cap of $135.50 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $135.50 million and approximately $313,860.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00006168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00087174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.00786631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.90 or 0.08764693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

