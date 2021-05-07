Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $347.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

