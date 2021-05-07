Bluegreen Vacations (BVHBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

