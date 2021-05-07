BMO Capital Markets Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $256.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $241.00 to $256.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $253.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.48. PayPal has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 124,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,500.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

