BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Sells $383,418.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOKF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. The company had a trading volume of 109,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,742. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.