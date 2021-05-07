Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.38 and last traded at $36.38. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 373,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

