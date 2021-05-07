Bonded Finance (BOND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $437,162.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $437,162.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.00775775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.34 or 0.08918152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

