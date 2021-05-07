Bonded Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $367,298.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $367,298.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00083959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.92 or 0.00794385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00101986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,069.31 or 0.08970465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

