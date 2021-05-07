Boolberry (BBR) 1-Day Volume Tops $13.00

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 81% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boolberry has a total market cap of $264,566.59 and $13.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boolberry has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.00890466 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003951 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.