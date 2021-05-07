Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 39.2% Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $37.71 or 0.00065295 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $203,842.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00263411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.37 or 0.01166048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.60 or 0.00759513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.72 or 0.99856095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.