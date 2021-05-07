botXcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $236,069.00 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. botXcoin has a total market cap of $401.01 million and approximately $236,069.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, botXcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00083788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.59 or 0.00769455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00101559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.39 or 0.08774363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

BOTX is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

