BoutsPro (BOUTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 92.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 64% higher against the dollar. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $115,942.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00087174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.00786631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.90 or 0.08764693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00046503 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.