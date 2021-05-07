Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stake Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after acquiring an additional 994,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

BDN opened at $13.75 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

