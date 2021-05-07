Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Trading 7.9% Higher

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.