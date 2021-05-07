Brent David Rosenthal Acquires 11,779 Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $10,836.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 415,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,415.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 756,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 53.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

