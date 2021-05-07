Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.55

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 23428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $668.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth $272,000.
About Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
