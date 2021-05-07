Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.55

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 23428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $668.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth $272,000.

About Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

