Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 12,040 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after acquiring an additional 266,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.80. 20,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,641. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.