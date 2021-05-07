Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 6,131 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

