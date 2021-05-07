Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $12.42 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,907. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

