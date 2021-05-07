Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. 211,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,810,703. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

