Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 34,187 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,907,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,064 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.