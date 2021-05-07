BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.7% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 66.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 8,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,900. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.75 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.