BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 20,650 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,650 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $35,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. 273,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,720,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $234.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

