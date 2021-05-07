BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,923 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.48. 83,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.27. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.