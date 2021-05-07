Brokerages Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.71. American Express posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 427.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

AXP stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $158.98. 2,617,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,369. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Express by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in American Express by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.