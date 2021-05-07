Brokerages Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.71. American Express posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 427.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

AXP stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $158.98. 2,617,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,369. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Express by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in American Express by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

