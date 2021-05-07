Brokerages Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $727.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report sales of $727.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $695.76 million. CAE reported sales of $728.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $6,307,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 63,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $6,352,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

