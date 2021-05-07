Brokerages Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report sales of $125.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.20 million. Tenable posted sales of $107.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $522.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.75 million to $524.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $619.89 million, with estimates ranging from $613.10 million to $634.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of TENB opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,568 shares of company stock valued at $15,843,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,157,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Tenable by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

