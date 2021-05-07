Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce $545.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $541.07 million and the highest is $550.00 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $570.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,363,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.97 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.