Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post $169.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.60 million to $173.80 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $149.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $683.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $687.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $677.60 million, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $687.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.72 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

