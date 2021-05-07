Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report $33.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.70 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $31.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $134.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $135.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $137.92 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.93 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.92 million, a PE ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

