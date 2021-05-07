Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report sales of $508.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $514.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.50 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $439.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

WWW stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $44.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

