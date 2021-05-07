Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.07). Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. 570,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,093. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

