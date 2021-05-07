Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce $533.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.30 million to $543.50 million. TTEC reported sales of $453.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at $135,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC opened at $100.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $109.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

