Brokers Offer Predictions for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will earn $9.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.90. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,152. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average is $209.47. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,116,240. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

