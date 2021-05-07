Brokers Offer Predictions for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

VRNS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. 2,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $238,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.