Brokers Set Expectations for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($1.93) per share for the year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

