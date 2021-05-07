Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Posts Earnings Results

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%.

NYSE:BKD traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $7.32. 3,905,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKD. TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

