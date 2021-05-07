Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 7,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,712,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,028,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,465 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

