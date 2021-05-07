Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,014. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

