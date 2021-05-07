Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Sells $515,344.08 in Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. 1,222,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,092. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

